Investigators ID DC Men Killed In Double Fatal District Heights Parking Lot Shooting

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Surrey Square Lane at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 6, where they found 24-year-old Vernon Bond III and 28-year-old Jonathan Jamal Williams, both of Washington, DC, suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Both men were pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived, authorities said.

According to investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department, Bond and Williams, who were known to each other, exchanged gunfire during an altercation, resulting in their deaths.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

