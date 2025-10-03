Fatai Ariori died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 28, leaving behind his wife and two young children.

His family said their “hearts are heavy” as they push to honor his final wish: to be laid to rest in his native Cotonou, Benin, among his family and loved ones.

“Fatai was a devoted husband, a loving father to two beautiful children, and a kind soul whose generosity and warmth touched many lives,” his family said.

"His sudden passing has brought not only grief but also an urgent need to honor him with dignity."

Loved ones said the costs for repatriation and funeral arrangements are "significant," and they’re asking the community for support.

Donations will go toward transporting Ariori’s body back to Benin, funeral and burial expenses, and financial help for his wife and children.

A GoFundMe to help offset the family's costs can be found here.

“No amount is too small — every contribution, every share, and every prayer will make a difference,” his family said.

"By coming together, we can give Fatai the dignified farewell he deserves and show love and support to the family he cherished so deeply."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capitol Heights-District Heights and receive free news updates.