Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 6400 block of Cabin Branch Court at approximately 11 p.m. on Dec. 12 for a reported altercation.

They found 54-year-old Connie Burns suffering from traumatic injuries, police said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The suspect, Erica Terry of Shipman, Virginia, remained at the scene and was taken into custody, they noted. Investigators believe the two women knew each other and got into a physical fight before the murder.

Terry was charged with second-degree murder and other related offenses.

She is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Detectives continue to investigate and are encouraging anyone with additional information to call (301) 516-2512.

