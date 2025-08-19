Overcast 70°

E-Bike Rider Dameian Wilson Killed By Hit-Run Driver In MD

A 45-year-old man riding an e-bike was killed in a Maryland hit-and-run, and police say they are searching for the driver of a pick-up truck driver who fled the scene after hitting him.

They believe the vehicle is a blue 2001-2003 Ford F-150 Super Crew, which likely has damage to the front end.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Prince George’s County Police say 45-year-old Dameian Wilson of Capitol Heights died after being struck in a hit-and-run on Friday night, Aug. 15, possibly by a blue Ford F-150 that now has front-end damage.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to Shell Street and Billings Avenue, where they found Wilson in the roadway suffering from traumatic injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives said Wilson was riding northwest on Shell Street when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection with Billings Avenue. The driver did not stop.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, investigators announced they believe the striking vehicle is a blue 2001-2003 Ford F-150 Super Crew, likely with front-end damage.

Police released an image of the suspected vehicle and are asking anyone with information to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit

