Prince George’s County Police say 45-year-old Dameian Wilson of Capitol Heights died after being struck in a hit-and-run on Friday night, Aug. 15, possibly by a blue Ford F-150 that now has front-end damage.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to Shell Street and Billings Avenue, where they found Wilson in the roadway suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives said Wilson was riding northwest on Shell Street when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection with Billings Avenue. The driver did not stop.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, investigators announced they believe the striking vehicle is a blue 2001-2003 Ford F-150 Super Crew, likely with front-end damage.

Police released an image of the suspected vehicle and are asking anyone with information to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capitol Heights-District Heights and receive free news updates.