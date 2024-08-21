District Man Accused Of Murdering 60-Year-Old Girlfriend In Capitol Heights, Police Say

William Snipes has been charged with multiple counts of murder following an investigation into the death of Capitol Heights resident Sharon Moore who was treated for traumatic injuries earlier this summer.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, Moore was rushed to an area hospital on Saturday, June 29 and died days later on July 2.

Over the weekend, police say that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Moore's cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and it was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Moore was arrested without incident.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder. He's being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capitol Heights-District Heights and receive free news updates.