Seat Pleasant resident Christopher Reid was initially charged with attempted murder in connection with the midday shooting of Keith Maurice Thomas, 35, last week, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Those charges are likely to be upgraded to first- and second-degree murder after the Capitol Heights resident died two days later, authorities announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Officers were called around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1 to the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Seat Pleasant, where there were reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Thomas inside a nearby business suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and died on Friday, Oct. 3.

Officers located and took Reid into custody near the scene of the shooting. Gun Crimes Unit detectives initially charged him with attempted first-degree murder and related offenses.

Investigators are in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office to have the charges amended to first- and second-degree murder.

Investigators say that Thomas and Reid knew each other, but the motive for the deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Reid remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

