Christopher Jamar Jenkins, 24, of Capitol Heights, was sentenced to 80 years in prison after being convicted in May, of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Xavier Matthews and 26-year-old Karon Moore, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

“This tragedy was entirely preventable, and while no sentence can erase the families’ pain, we hope this brings some measure of justice,” State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said in announcing the outcome. “This case is a reminder that violent actions have devastating consequences for victims, for families, and for the entire community."

"Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold violent offenders accountable and to prevent violence before it occurs in our communities.”

The case stemmed from a deadly incident on June 28, 2023, when officers were called around 7 a.m. to the Super 8 Motel in the 5100 block of Allentown Road in Camp Springs.

When officers arrived, they found both Matthews and Moore suffering from gunshot wounds.

Matthews was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives said Matthews and his cousin, 24-year-old Keymonte Day of Washington, DC, had been staying at the motel when multiple suspects entered their room in an attempted robbery.

Those suspects included Jenkins and Moore.

During the attempted robbery, shots were fired inside the room, leaving both Matthews and Moore fatally wounded.

Police said Day conspired with the group to rob his cousin. Day and Jenkins were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the days that followed.

Jenkins was also convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, firearm use in a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.

