Capitol Heights Man Accused Of Killing Missing Girlfriend From DC: Police

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, whose remains were found hidden inside his Capitol Heights home days after she was reported missing.

Devontae Gray and Alexis Schuler

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police/Metropolitan Police Department
Devontae Gray, 30, has been accused of killing 29-year-old District resident Alexis Schuler during a domestic dispute, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Authorities were contacted over the weekend by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to assist in the search for Schuler, who had been reported missing the week prior. 

Investigators executed a search warrant at Gray’s home in the 700 block of Larchmont Avenue on January 19, where they discovered Schuler’s remains.

"Gray had taken extensive efforts to hide the victim’s body in his home," officials said. "The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner today determined the victim had been shot."

Gray, who was taken into custody at the scene, has confessed to the murder. Detectives believe the killing stemmed from a dispute between the two.

Gray is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses. He is being held at the Department of Corrections.

The incident remains under investigation.

