Teen Kidnapper Smashed Into Car With Rock After Victim Locked Him Out In PG County: MoCo Police

A Burtonsville teen is behind bars after a terrifying kidnapping that started in Montgomery County and spiraled into a high-drama scene in Prince George’s County, police said.

Joel Akakpo, 18, is charged with kidnapping and second-degree assault following a Sunday evening incident that police say involved screams, shattered glass, and a desperate attempt to escape.

Officers were first called around 6:25 p.m. on June 1 to Wexhall Drive and Greencastle Road in Montgomery County, where witnesses reported seeing a man grab a woman and force her into a black Infiniti sedan, according to police.

As the vehicle sped away, the woman managed to toss her purse out the window — a key move that helped officers identify her using her ID, police said.

The suspect was later identified as Akakpo. Officers searched the area but failed to locate the vehicle.

Shortly after, Prince George’s County Police got a 911 call about a suspicious situation involving the same Infiniti on Flintrock Drive in Beltsville, where a witness reported seeing the woman screaming for help inside the car.

According to police, the woman locked Akakpo out of the car, but he grabbed a rock, smashed a window, and climbed back inside before driving off again.

Montgomery County officers later found the Infiniti abandoned on Medallion Drive in Beltsville with a broken window—but neither Akakpo nor the victim was at the scene.

On Monday, June 2, members of the Montgomery County Police Task Force and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked both the suspect and victim to Almanac Court in Burtonsville, where Akakpo was arrested without incident.

The victim had minor injuries from being forced into the car and from the broken glass, police said.

Akakpo is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

