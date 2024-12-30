Burtonsville resident Michelle Gogan, 37, was getting out of the passenger side of her parked car at Giant on Old Columbia Pike last week when she was hit by a 2023 silver Mazda CX5 around 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 26, according to Montgomery County Police.

The driver of the Mazda, who was attempting to enter an adjacent parking stall, struck Gogan, her vehicle, and another parked car in the 15000 block of Old Columbia Pike, police said.

Gogan was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries, leaving a devastated family behind who suffered another tragedy in September.

"This year has been especially devastating to the Gogan family," Zanne Gogan stated. "In September 2024, we lost my brother, David, and we never imagined we would have to bury another family member so soon.

"The pain of these fresh wounds, coupled with the financial strain of arranging two funerals within three months, has left us overwhelmed and struggling to cope."

Following Gogan's death, there has been an outpouring of support from friends, well-wishers, and the community as the family copes with its latest loss.

"Michelle was a beautiful and pure soul who brought immense joy, laughter, and love to everyone she met," her family said. "Her presence was a gift, and her kindness and vibrant spirit touched countless lives, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

"Our family is shattered without our shining light, Michelle."

In just days, nearly $30,000 has been raised on behalf of the Gogan family, who has been overwhelmed by the "outpouring of kindness and compassion from (the) community."

"Michelle was a light in so many lives, and seeing this community come together to celebrate her memory has touched us in ways we can’t put into words," they said. "Your messages, stories, and kindness have reminded us just how loved she was and how much of an impact she made."

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

"The funds raised will go toward funeral and burial expenses, memorial services, and other costs associated with celebrating Michelle’s life," Zanne Gogan added. "Any remaining funds will be used to purchase a headstone for my brother, David, which we were unable to afford after his passing."

