Jazz Andrew Taylor Killed By Wrong-Way Maryland Driver: PD

A 30-year-old man from Columbia was killed when a wrong-way driver slammed into his SUV in Maryland, authorities said.

Police in Montgomery County are still investigating the fatal wrong-way crash.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Jazz Andrew Taylor died at the scene of a head-on crash that happened just after 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, in the area of Sandy Spring Road and McKnew Road in Burtonsville, according to Montgomery County Police.

Detectives say a gray 2024 Honda CR-V — with an unknown driver behind the wheel — was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Sandy Spring Road when it crashed into a red 2007 Honda CR-V that was heading west in the proper lane.

Taylor, the driver of the red Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, police said. He was later identified by investigators on Thursday.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been announced by police as of Aug. 7

The crash remains under investigation by the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

