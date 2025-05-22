Fire Rips Through Vacant Burtonsville House Overnight, Cause Under Investigation: Officials

Just after 3 a.m. on May 22, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to a blaze in a single-family cape cod-style home in the 15100 block of Peach Orchard Drive, between Siebel Drive and Thompson Road, according to a department spokesperson.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the basement and first floor. The flames had burned through part of the floor and spread throughout the house.

Firefighters performed a primary search of the structure while knocking back the bulk of the flames.

Officials said initial reports suggested there may have been four people living in the home, but the property was later confirmed to be vacant and unoccupied.

There were no injuries reported, and no relocation or shelter assistance was needed, Piringer said.

Crews from multiple engine, truck, and command units worked together to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

