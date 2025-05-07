The crash occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m., when MARC Train 875, traveling westbound from Washington, D.C. to Martinsburg, hit two individuals who were walking on the tracks east of the Harpers Ferry station in Sandy Hook, according to Veronica Battisti, Senior Director of Communications and Marketing for the MTA.

“Fatalities are confirmed for both individuals,” Battisti said.

There were 100 passengers on board at the time of the incident. They were transferred to another train to complete their trip, officials said.

Track 2 reopened with speed restrictions around 9:00 p.m., and all tracks were fully reopened by 10:00 p.m., according to the MTA.

“We are saddened by this tragic incident and remind the public that it is never safe to walk on or alongside railroad tracks,” Battisti said. “We express our condolences to the victims and their families.”

Service on the Brunswick Line resumed on a normal schedule Wednesday morning, May 7.

The incident remains under investigation.

