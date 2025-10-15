‘Please Pray for Frankie’: Maryland Puppy Fights for Life After Devastating Crash

The pup's family, led by Morgan McKnew — who started a GoFundMe that has picked up traction — has been documenting the dog's journey as she continues an up-and-down recovery after being placed in intensive care.

Frankie was rushed to emergency veterinary care immediately after the crash on Friday, Oct. 10, and has since undergone multiple surgeries to repair life-threatening internal injuries.

“She’s spent the last two days fighting through injuries no puppy should ever have to face,” McKnew wrote. “Seeing her in pain has been heartbreaking.”

After initial treatment, Frankie was transferred to a specialized facility for a higher level of care.

Her oxygen levels were low, and she was placed in an oxygen tank and put on a fentanyl drip as she hovered on the edge of sepsis.

“They were worried and are calling in the emergency surgery team,” McKnew shared in a Sunday update. “All prayers needed that this is a simple fix to a bladder defect.”

Later that same day came devastating news.

“The urethra completely detached from the bladder,” McKnew wrote, with surgeons warning of possible nerve damage that could leave Frankie incontinent for life.

Still, her family gave the go-ahead for surgery, clinging to hope that her youth and strength would carry her through. “She is strong and has been doing so well with all of this and has youth on her side for healing.”

Just hours later, hope turned into relief.

“GREAT NEWS!!!! The surgery went really well!” McKnew announced. “The connection of the ‘neck’ to the bladder looks really good according to the surgeon. She did great under anesthesia! Because she’s strong!!”

The team even spayed Frankie while she was under so she wouldn’t face another operation later.

“Now it’s time for her to rest and heal,” McKnew said. “If she ends up with nerve damage... she may just have to have the cutest panties ever.”

By Monday, October 13, Frankie was more alert and inching toward her family during visits, still on a fentanyl drip but fighting hard.

“She wants to get out so badly,” McKnew wrote. Doctors have since started a plasma transfusion and feeding tube to help her heal. “She’s strong and a fighter. And everyone agrees that she has youth on her side for healing. A hot mess over here... but eternally grateful!”

Frankie’s GoFundMe campaign continues to grow as supporters rally behind the family’s fight to bring their “sweet, playful baby” home safe and healthy.

"Thanks to the incredible care she’s receiving, Frankie is expected to make an upward recovery," organizers of the campaign wrote. "Our greatest wish is to see her back home, healthy and full of life."

