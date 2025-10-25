Fair 57°

PG County Firefighter Joshua Murphy Busted With Child Porn

A Maryland firefighter is facing serious charges after investigators say they found evidence of child pornography in his possession and distribution, police announced Friday.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department arrested Joshua Edmund Murphy, 35, of Brunswick, and charged him with multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography, officials said.

Murphy is employed as a firefighter in Prince George’s County, according to police.

Authorities said the case remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

