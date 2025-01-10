Maryland Family Stunned By Sudden Loss Of Beloved Mother Of Two

Amaya, remembered as a caring and devoted daughter, parent, and fiancée, is survived by her mother Lucy; her two young sons, Jeremiah, 6, and Adrian, 5; her fiancé Sean; and her grandmother Ana Maria, along with her father, uncles, and cousins.

“Karina was a loving and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone she met,” her family said.

Now, loved ones are asking for the community's help to cover funeral expenses and provide Amaya with a dignified burial.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world to us during this difficult time,” the family said in a heartfelt plea.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to accept donations in Karina’s memory.

The family expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support as they remember and honor Karina's life.

Further details about funeral arrangements will be shared as they become available.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brunswick-Jefferson and receive free news updates.