The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that Juwuan Terry Stewart, 19, of Brunswick, was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and rape in February.

Stewart entered the plea on Feb. 19, 2025, in connection with the killing that was discovered on Jan. 22, 2024, when the victim’s daughter found her mother unresponsive inside her home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders and the Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by multiple stab wounds and asphyxia due to strangulation.

Investigators tied Stewart to the crime through witness interviews, cell phone records, surveillance footage, and GPS ankle monitor data, officials said.

His discarded monitor was found in his backyard the day after the killing. DNA evidence also matched Stewart, prosecutors said.

Witnesses told police Stewart approached the victim on Jan. 17, 2024, offering to brush snow off her car for cash. The victim repeatedly declined and tried to send him away, according to the investigation.

The next day, his ankle monitor was found discarded in his backyard after it was cut off that night.

State’s Attorney Charlie Smith called it “an extremely egregious case that would have been death penalty eligible not so long ago.” He added, “The community needs to understand that some teenagers are capable of extremely brutal and horrific crimes and should be punished according to the crime, not just their age.”

In court, the victim’s daughter said in her impact statement that she is "unsure how (she) can ever put into words the impact of losing (her) mother in such a horrific way," which has "impacted not only (her) life, but (her) family's life as well."

“This is an experience no one should have to experience in their life," she said. "I will never be the same person after this life altering event.”

The victim’s niece also addressed the court, saying:

"(Stewart) will be allowed to serve a single sentence while so many others will serve our own sentences because of Mr. Stewart’s actions. My aunt . . . was finally finding her place in the world and was aspiring to do great things with her life when Mr. Stewart robbed her of that opportunity.”

Stewart must also register as a lifetime sex offender and will remain under lifetime sex offender supervision.

