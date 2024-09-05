Sleeping Man Behind The Wheel Busted With Drugs, Gun In Brooklyn: Police

Brooklyn resident Tyler Andrew Ernest was arrested on Wednesday morning following a welfare check of a man who was unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 on Church Street, near Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, when the man was stirred, the responding officer spotted the grip of a handgun in his waistband, leading to his arrest.

Ernest was detained and found to be in possession of:

24 pills of suspected Oxycodone Hydrochloride;

Suspected CDS packaging material;

A digital scale;

$635 in cash;

.25 caliber AG Armi Galesi Hijo handgun.

He was arrested and charged with weapons and related offenses.

