Repeat Killer Convicted Of Second Anne Arundel Murder In Two Years: Prosecutors

The new sentence for Brooklyn resident Jaden Crowner will be served consecutively to the life sentence (all but 50 years suspended) he previously received in 2023 for a separate deadly shooting in Brooklyn Park.

According to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Walters Elangwe, 29, was shot and killed on July 11, 2020, after driving to an apartment complex on Primrose Court in Annapolis to buy an Apple iPhone.

A witness told police he saw Crowner talking to Elangwe through the car window, then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots through the windshield.

"Walters Elangwe met with the defendant for what he expected to be a quick sale of a smartphone. Instead, the defendant shot him without a second thought of the life he was taking," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.

The victim reversed into another vehicle before stopping. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Crowner ran from the scene with two other suspects, authorities said. Cellphone records and surveillance video linked him to the shooting.

“This is the second murder conviction for this defendant, making it clear he has no regard for human life and is a significant danger,” Leitess added. “This life sentence… ensures he is no longer a danger to our community.”

Crowner was previously convicted in the 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman, who was found behind Gonce Funeral Service in Brooklyn Park with no shirt, jacket, shoes, or wallet.

Prosecutors say Crowner lured Freeman there under the pretense of a marijuana deal. A medical examiner ruled Mr. Freeman's death a homicide by gunshot wounds.

During a search of Crowner’s home, investigators found a bloodstained hoodie matching the victim’s DNA, according to prosecutors.

