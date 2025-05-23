Human Remains Found In Brooklyn Park Alley; Homicide Investigation Underway: Police

Anne Arundel County Police say officers found the body of an unidentified woman with “apparent trauma” in the Brooklyn Park neighborhood on Friday, May 23.

At around 9:05 a.m., officers were called to the area of Disney Road and Alley 79 for a report of a body on the ground. Once on scene, they discovered human remains and confirmed the victim was dead.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy and identification.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Police said evidence technicians collected several items of evidentiary value from the crime scene.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the department said Friday evening. "The woman’s identity had not yet been confirmed."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

