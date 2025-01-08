The Orioles announced Matusz's death on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The cause of his death wasn't immediately known.

The Cave Creek, Arizona, native was selected by the O's with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 draft.

"A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched," the Orioles said in a Facebook post. "He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face. Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Matusz debuted in the majors on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2009, earning a win at the Detroit Tigers after allowing just one run over five innings. Throughout his career, he appeared in 280 regular-season games, including 69 starts, and played a crucial bullpen role on two Orioles postseason teams in 2012 and 2014.

Jake Rill of MLB.com wrote that many O's fans will remember Matusz's success against AL East foe and Boston Red Sox legendary slugger David Ortiz. The lefty pitcher forced "Big Papi" to have just a .138 batting average against him and he struck Ortiz out 13 times.

Matusz also played for the Norfolk Tides, Chesapeake Baysox, and Frederick Keys in the minor leagues. He later joined the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League in 2019, a few years after his final MLB appearance with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Before his professional career, Matusz enjoyed a storied collegiate career at the University of San Diego, setting records as one of the most dominant pitchers in Toreros history. In 2008, he led the NCAA in strikeouts and was named a First-Team All-American and West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year.

That same year, Matusz became USD’s all-time strikeout leader (396) and was a finalist for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award.

"Brian’s dedication to the USD community and his passion for the game of baseball were evident to all who knew him," San Diego baseball head coach Brock Ungricht said in a news release. "His legacy will continue to inspire us, both on and off the field."

Beyond his athletic achievements, Matusz was known for his genuine connections with fans and unwavering support for his teammates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brooklyn Park and receive free news updates.