Charles Forame IV Admits To Trading Drug For Sexual Favors

A 33-year-old Maryland man who targeted teen girls on social media to exchange drugs for sexual images and acts is facing decades in prison, federal authorities announced.

The man posed on Snapchat as a teen, then provided his underage victims with vapes and marijuana.

Brooklyn Park resident Charles Anthony Forame IV pleaded guilty this week to federal child exploitation charges after he preyed on middle and high school students between the ages of 13 and 16.

According to his guilty plea, Forame posed as a 19-year-old on Snapchat to get his victims to speak with him, then coerced them into sharing explicit images, and in some instances, sexual acts in person.

In exchange, prosecutors said Forame promised to provide them with vapes or marijuana.

When he is sentenced in November, Forame faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of up to 30 years in prison.

