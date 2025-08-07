Brooklyn Park resident Charles Anthony Forame IV pleaded guilty this week to federal child exploitation charges after he preyed on middle and high school students between the ages of 13 and 16.

According to his guilty plea, Forame posed as a 19-year-old on Snapchat to get his victims to speak with him, then coerced them into sharing explicit images, and in some instances, sexual acts in person.

In exchange, prosecutors said Forame promised to provide them with vapes or marijuana.

When he is sentenced in November, Forame faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of up to 30 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brooklyn Park and receive free news updates.