One Killed, Two Critical Following Shooting Outside Mount Rainier Liquor Store: Police

One person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries after being shot outside a Prince George's County liquor store, police say.

On Monday night, Mount Rainier police officers responded to Chuck's Liquors in the 3400 block of Rhode Island Avenue to probe a reported shooting with three victims.

According to witnesses, an unknown man got into a verbal confrontation with a driver parked in front of the liquor store, which rapidly escalated, resulting in three of six passengers inside the vehicle being struck by a hail of bullets.

One man was pronounced dead, and two others suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large as of Tuesday afternoon after fleeing on foot, though investigators say that detectives believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

