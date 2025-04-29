What Happens When Drivers Ignore 344 Tickets? DC Suing Brandywine Man To Find Out

A Maryland man with more than 300 traffic tickets — including 61 for flying more than 30 MPH over the speed limit — is being sued by the DC Attorney General for what officials are calling one of the most dangerous traffic records in recent memory.

Charles V. Sanders Jr., of Brandywine, owes $187,200 in unpaid fines tied to 344 traffic citations in DC, most of them for excessive speeding, according to Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

From March 2021 to July 2022, Sanders averaged nearly five speeding violations per week, including 316 total speeding citations, officials said.

The city noted 339 of his violations came in just 16 months.

“These suits reflect our continuing commitment: if your actions behind the wheel put people’s lives at risk, we will hold you accountable — no matter where you live,” Schwalb said in a statement.

“Too many drivers think they can speed recklessly through the District, putting the safety of Washingtonians and visitors at risk, with no financial consequences for their lawlessness."

Schwalb’s office filed the lawsuits under the STEER Act (Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility), which gives DC authority to sue non-residents for dangerous driving on city streets.

Four Virginia drivers were also named in the complaints:

Combined, the five have been hit with over 800 traffic citations totaling $425,000 in fines for speeding, running red lights and stop signs, obstructing crosswalks, and impeding buses.

"If you repeatedly endanger others while driving, you will face consequences," the AG added. "No matter where you live."

