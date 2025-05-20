Virginia ATV Rider Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck In Brandywine Identified By Police

The deadly crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the intersection of Dyson Road and Missouri Avenue in Brandywine, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers arrived to find two people—an ATV rider and a woman—seriously injured, officials said.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Prince George's County Police Department identified the rider as 35-year-old Fairfax resident Jose Arias Castro.

Castro was rushed to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to police. The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the ATV collided with the side of a pickup truck hauling a trailer at a busy intersection. The truck’s driver and passengers were not hurt.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

