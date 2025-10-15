The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit charged 34-year-old Pioter Fedorenko after investigators say he installed multiple skimmers and a camera at two Brandywine gas stations on Thursday, Oct. 2.

According to detectives, Fedorenko was caught on video placing both a small camera and a skimming device on an ATM that day. Police said he hit two locations, installing a total of three devices within hours of each other.

Investigators recovered every device that same day before any customers’ financial information could be stolen, PGPD said.

“The suspect placed a total of three skimmers on ATMs at two gas stations in Brandywine that same day," officials confirmed. "Investigators recovered all three devices just hours later, preventing the suspect from stealing any personal financial data.”

Skimming devices are often used to steal card numbers and PINs from unsuspecting users, typically hidden on ATMs or retail card readers.

PGPD said roughly 45 skimmers have been recovered across the county so far this year.

Police shared photos showing the devices removed from the machines, including one with a concealed camera and micro-SD card, and another recovered from an ATM card slot.

Anyone who spots a possible skimming device or believes they’ve been victimized is urged to contact PGPD and store personnel — and not to remove the device themselves.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brandywine and receive free news updates.