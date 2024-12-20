New Charges For Alleged Stalker From Brandywine Who Shared Revenge Porn Of Ex: Feds

Nahvarj Mills, 31, of Brandywine, was convicted this week in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on 24 counts, including:

Cyberstalking;

Unlawful publication of sexually explicit images;

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Mills targeted two women between November 2023 and January 2024 after they ended their relationships with him.

According to court records, Mills bombarded both victims with threatening text messages, made hundreds of phone calls, and repeatedly showed up at their homes and workplaces uninvited.

On Nov. 23, 2023, one woman got a series of text messages that stated, in part, "Got no job, got no kids, got no family. I have nothing to do. But what I do have, is the money to keep bothering you.”

Another instance reported on New Year's Eve found that Mills' ex received 30 calls from "No Caller ID" that were followed after she attempted to arrange a meet with Mills to make amends.

During that meeting, prosecutors say that he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head.

Days later, on Jan. 2, Mills' conduct was reported to the Metropolitan Police Department and orders of protection were later issued for both the victim and her mother, who was the recipient of multiple explicit photos and videos of her daughter.

Mills also wrote, “I can easily pull this .40 trigger,” followed by photos of a gun and ammunition that appear consistent with the .40 caliber firearm and ammo later recovered from Mills’ home during a residential search warrant.

Authorities said Mills went so far as to spread sexually explicit images of the women outside their homes, where neighbors could see them, and shared the images widely through a fake Instagram account.

One victim's home was shot at multiple times after Mills enlisted a friend to carry out attacks on multiple occasions, officials said.

Mills' sentencing date has not yet been announced.

