A Few Clouds 71°

SHARE

ATV Rider Killed, Woman Seriously Injured In Crash With Pickup Truck In Brandywine: Police

One man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after an ATV slammed into a pickup truck at a Maryland intersection, police said.

Prince George's County Police

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The deadly crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the intersection of Dyson Road and Missouri Avenue in Brandywine, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers arrived to find two people—an ATV rider and a woman—seriously injured, officials said. 

The rider was rushed to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to police. His name has not been released.

The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition as of Monday, May 19.

Investigators say the ATV collided with the side of a pickup truck hauling a trailer at a busy intersection. The truck’s driver and passengers were not hurt.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Brandywine and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE