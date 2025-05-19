ATV Rider Killed, Woman Seriously Injured In Crash With Pickup Truck In Brandywine: Police

The deadly crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the intersection of Dyson Road and Missouri Avenue in Brandywine, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers arrived to find two people—an ATV rider and a woman—seriously injured, officials said.

The rider was rushed to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to police. His name has not been released.

The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition as of Monday, May 19.

Investigators say the ATV collided with the side of a pickup truck hauling a trailer at a busy intersection. The truck’s driver and passengers were not hurt.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

