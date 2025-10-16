The 35-year-old Maryland mother is in the fight of her life, battling Stage 3 breast cancer, and she’s doing it with unwavering determination in her faith, family, and community.

“With a heavy heart and tears in my eyes, nothing is more painful than trying to smile and stay positive but after many tests, injections, chemo and radiation the person changes physically and can suffer from sadness,” Outlaw wrote in a Facebook post.

Her words reflect the raw, painful truth of what she’s endured — countless tests, injections, and rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that have taken both a physical and emotional toll.

But despite it all, she continues to press forward, drawing strength from her children and the loved ones surrounding her.

“Good morning, I just (want to) thank everyone for the encouraging words donations and helping me fight this battle I couldn't do it without you guys,” she shared.

“Even though I have a long road still ahead of me I claim it and my battle is already won. Have a blessed and wonderful day.”

Her family has rallied beside her every step of the way. In a heartfelt post, her cousin, MissDevyn Michele shared a call to action.

“When one of us fights, we all fight. Our cousin Tonya is battling breast cancer, and our family is standing strong beside her," she said.

"We’re asking everyone who knows and loves her to keep her in your prayers and, if you can, donate or share her GoFundMe. Let’s lift her up with love, faith, and support — because family sticks together through it all.”

Outlaw's journey has touched countless hearts across Maryland and beyond. She’s fighting through the exhaustion and uncertainty with grace — all while trying to maintain a sense of normalcy for her family.

On her GoFundMe page, Outlaw shares more about her experience as a single mother and the overwhelming challenges she faces.

“I am a single mother fighting Stage 3 breast cancer. I could have never imagined at 35 years of age this would be my journey," she wrote. "This has been one of the hardest battles of my life, not just physically, but emotionally, mentally, and financially.”

She said her children are her greatest motivation.

“Every day, I push through the pain, the exhaustion, and the uncertainty because I refuse to give up.”

Outlaw added that between doctor appointments, chemotherapy treatments, and trying to keep life normal for her family, it’s been “overwhelming.”

She wrote that the medical bills, travel expenses, and loss of income have created “a heavy financial burden,” and she’s asking for support through prayers, donations, or even simply sharing her story.

“I’ve always been strong and independent, but right now, I need help,” Outlaw said. “Your support—whether through donations, prayers, or sharing this page—means more than words can express."

"Every contribution will go toward medical expenses, household needs, and ensuring that my children are cared for during this difficult time.”

Her message ends with gratitude and resolve as her battle continues.

“I’m fighting with everything I have, and I believe in faith, love, and community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my fight and helping me keep hope alive.”

Her latest message made things clear where she stands.

"I got this."

