Teen Rapper 'Baby K' Sentenced For Failed School Bus Attack In Prince George's County

The now 17-year-old pleaded guilty to murder and weapons offenses following the botched attack on another teenager when his gun malfunctioned on the bus as he sought to kill him.

On Friday, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced that Holland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"This sentence brings closure and accountability for what took place in this case," she said. "It's our right in this community to be safe, to work and to live freely without the fear of being harmed."

In May 2023, Holland and two other teens "stormed onto a school bus and attacked a student," prosecutors said.

Holland then pointed a gun at the teen and pulled the trigger three times, though it malfunctioned, the would-be victim survived, though they said that "(he), as well as the driver and bus aide have been traumatized by the incident."

During the assault, Holland attempted to shoot his victim in the head and chest.

"The school bus driver, aide, and teenaged victim will forever be traumatized by what thy experienced on that school bus. This 25-year sentence against Holland ensures that he will be held accountable for his horrific actions."

Holland pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree murder and use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence.

"This isn't a drill rap or trap music video. This is real life and life has consequences," Braveboy said when Holland pleaded guilty.

"When individuals commit crimes that endanger and put so many lives at risk, as in this case, my office has no choice but to hold them fully accountable and that is what we have done in this case."

Prosecutors made note that Holland will be housed in an adult facility.

