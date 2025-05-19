Son Kills Mother, Seriously Injures Another Woman In Bowie Domestic Assault: Police

James Calero, 40, of Bowie, is accused of murdering 72-year-old Susan Calero, police announced Monday, May 19.

Officers with the City of Bowie Police Department were called to the 12000 block of Blackwell Lane around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, for a reported domestic disturbance.

Inside the home, they found Susan Calero unconscious and suffering from severe trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A second woman was also found inside with serious injuries. Police say she is expected to survive.

Investigators believe James Calero assaulted both women during a domestic dispute before fleeing the home.

Anne Arundel County Police caught up with Calero a short time later and took him into custody.

He is charged with first-degree murder, assault, and related offenses. He remains held at the Department of Corrections.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that happen in the City of Bowie, officials noted.

