Six Flags America In Maryland To Shut Down After 2025: End Of An Era

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie are shutting down after the 2025 season, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation confirmed on Wednesday, May 1.

The company said it plans to market the 500-acre property for redevelopment as part of a “portfolio optimization program,” ending decades of roller coasters, water slides, and family memories in Prince George’s County.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” CEO Richard Zimmerman said in a statement.

The park, which employs around 70 full-time workers, will operate through Sunday, Nov. 2.

Season passes and tickets will still be honored through the end of the season.

The final season will be a bittersweet one — a chance to celebrate what’s been a cornerstone of summer fun in the DMV.

“This was a difficult decision,” Zimmerman added. “We recognize the impact it will have on our park associates and guests… and we are committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process.”

Six Flags has tapped CBRE, a global real estate firm, to lead the sale of the site, which it expects will draw “strong interest.”

Though Six Flags did not cite specific reasons for the closure, the move comes as part of a larger corporate push to “unlock the full value of our portfolio.”

Fans can still find thrills at other locations, but for many Maryland families, nothing will replace the local loop of Roar, Superman, and Splashwater Falls.

Plan your final visit now. It’s your last chance.

