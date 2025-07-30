Six Flags America In Bowie Cutting Fright Fest In Final Season Before Permanent Closure

Six Flags officials announced the change this week, saying the park will “focus on daytime fun” with its family-friendly Kids Boo Fest and thrill rides on weekends starting Saturday, Sept. 6 until the park closes in November.

“After much research and planning, we’ve made the strategic decision to modify our fall operating schedule,” Six Flags officials said. “This means that our spooky Fright Fest event will not return this fall.”

Instead, Kids Boo Fest will begin Sept. 13 and run alongside regular rides on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As a thank you, Six Flags America passholders will receive a free ticket to Six Flags Great Adventure’s Fright Fest in New Jersey between Sept. 12 and Nov. 2.

The cancellation is another bittersweet reminder that this is the final season for Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, which announced in May it would close and sell the 500-acre Prince George’s County property as part of a “portfolio optimization program.”

The park opened as a wildlife center in the late 1970s and was transformed into a full-fledged theme park in the years that followed. It has been a summer staple for generations, but Six Flags said the Bowie park “is not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan.”

“We hope you’ll join us for our final fall season,” Six Flags said. “We appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you in the park soon.”

