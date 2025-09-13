Roommate Shot Dead Over TV Remote In PG County; Killer Learns Prison Fate

Richard Bennaugh, 38, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of Domonique Scott Hayes in their Berrywood Lane home in Springdale, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.

In January 2024, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Berrywood Lane, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Hayes inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Hayes, 27, and Bennaugh were in a disagreement over a TV remote, during which the latter shot the former.

NBC reported that Bennaugh shot Hayes in the townhouse they shared. He reportedly went to sleep after the shooting, got up later, and drove to a marijuana dispensary in DC and flushed shell casings down a toilet.

Bennaugh was convicted in June of:

Second-degree murder;

Use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence;

Tampering with evidence.

“Today’s sentence is about honoring the life of the victim and acknowledging the pain their family has endured,” State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said. “While no sentence can erase the grief they feel, we hope this outcome brings them a measure of comfort.

"We are grateful to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their dedication to this case, and we remain committed to working tirelessly to bring justice to victims and their families by holding offenders of violent crime responsible.”

