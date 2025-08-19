Rakeem Gilgeours, 34, who opened fire during a neighborhood event on July 4, 2024, has been convicted of assault and other offenses after the child was shot and killed in crossfire, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.

During a neighborhood celebration over the holiday in Temple Hills, gunshots rang out at around 7:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Akron Street, where Payton was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The District resident was rushed to an area hospital, where Payton died two days later, police said. A man also suffered minor injuries and a woman was grazed by a bullet.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, detectives identified Gilgeours as the shooting suspect, and he was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Branch of the Guyana Police Department.

Gilgeours was deported back to the US, temporarily detained in Florida, before ultimately landing back in Maryland.

Interim Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson called this "an extremely difficult and emotional case.

"(Gilgeours) chose to not only bring a gun to a neighborhood event where families and children were present but also made the decision to use it," she said. "His actions and the actions of others have left a family and community devastated.

"Our office remains committed to seeking justice in every case and holding people accountable for violent and reckless behavior."

Specifically, Gilgeours was convicted of first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm. When he is sentenced on Halloween, he will face up to 60 years in prison.

"Gun violence in our communities will not be tolerated, and we will continue to prioritize efforts to prevent it in our communities," Jackson continued.

"We want to recognize our attorneys and law enforcement partners for their tireless work on this case, and our thoughts are with Ahsan’s family and loved ones as they continue to navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bowie and receive free news updates.