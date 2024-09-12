Officer-Involved Shooting Lands One On Administrative Leave In Bowie: Police

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, an officer pulled over to assist with what was believed to be a stranded motorist in the northbound Collington Road near US-50.

While approaching the vehicle, police say that the officer discharged their firearm, though it remains unclear later in the afternoon what caused the gun to go off.

No one was injured, but a passing vehicle was struck by the bullet.

The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the department.

The Prince George's County Police has now assumed the investigation.

Following the shooting, the ramp from southbound MD 197 to eastbound US 50 was temporarily closed.

"It's fortunate that no one was injured in this incident," Bowie Police Chief Dwayne Preston stated. "We remain committed to serving the residents of this community."

