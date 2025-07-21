Nicole Lanett Ward, 50, is accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old Damian Ward in the early hours of Saturday in the unincorporated area of Bowie, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded to the couple’s home on the 13200 block of Old Chapel Road around 1:45 a.m. on July 19, for a reported shooting.

Inside, they found Damian Ward suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives say Nicole Ward shot him during a domestic dispute.

She is charged with multiple counts of murder, and other related offenses. She remains in custody at the Department of Corrections without bond.

The Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

