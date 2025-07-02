New Fire Chief In PG County Rushed To Hospital During Press Conference

Prince George’s County’s newly appointed fire chief was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a fireworks safety press conference on Wednesday, July 2, the department confirmed.

Chief Thelmetria “Meme” Michaelides — who was sworn in Monday — collapsed during the event and was treated on the scene by her own crew before being transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Officials say the emergency was non-life-threatening, and that she has already fully recovered.

“I am so thankful for the immediate care and compassion that I received from our own Fire/EMS Department firefighters and paramedics,” Michaelides said after the fact.

“As well as for the expert care I received at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. I am grateful for all the prayers and well-wishes offered by so many in our incredible community.”

Michaelides made headlines this week when she was formally introduced as Prince George’s County’s new fire chief — a historic appointment that added another chapter to her legacy of breaking barriers.

“We are proud to welcome Thelmetria ‘Meme’ Michaelides as our new fire chief — the first African American female bomb technician in the state of Maryland and a lifelong public safety leader,” County Executive Aisha Braveboy said at the time.

“From dispatcher to battalion chief, Meme has blazed trails, broken barriers, and built a legacy of service. With her unmatched experience, she is ready to lead PGFD to greater success.”

