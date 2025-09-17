Herbert Keith Mason Jr. is facing murder and other charges in connection with the deadly shooting of 59-year-old Lanham resident Benjamin Francis in Bowie, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Rockport Lane in Bowie at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, PGPD said that officers found Francis outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Francis, the sole provider for his family, left behind a wife and kids who have been left "heartbroken and struggling to manage both emotionally and financially."

"We are now facing significant costs, including funeral expenses and the immediate needs of keeping our household afloat during this incredibly difficult time," his wife wrote.

"With him being our family’s primary source of income, it has been overwhelming to face these challenges alone."

According to The Christian Post, Francis was a pastor at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Lanham, as well as an Army veteran and grandfather.

"When I say PRAY for those in ministry, I mean PRAY for those in ministry; he wasn't MARTYRED, he was MURDERED," William A. Watson Jr. posted on Facebook. "Pray for his family and his church family."

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $3,000 since Francis' death as the community rallies around them.

"As we continue to deal with the tragic murder of my father, I ask that if you have the desire to help in any way that you would donate to help cover expenses and help ease the financial burden of an untimely event," Tamara Francis McCrary said.

Organizers of the fundraiser added, "We are reaching out to our friends, family, and community for support."

"Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward covering funeral expenses, bills, and providing stability for our family as we navigate the coming months."

