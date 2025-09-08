Herbert Keith Mason Jr. is facing murder and other charges in connection with the deadly shooting of Lanham resident Benjamin Francis, 59, in Bowie over the weekend, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Rockport Lane in Bowie at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, PGPD said that officers found Francis outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Francis was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to investigators, Mason shot Francis during an argument, and the two men knew each other before the deadly encounter.

The Bowie resident was taken into custody at the scene.

Mason was charged with second-degree murder and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

