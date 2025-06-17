First Responder Sparks Outrage With ‘Run Through It’ Protest Comment On Bowie Police Post

A Facebook user under the name Sam Campbell, a firefighter and Marine medic from Maryland, commented on a traffic advisory from the Bowie Police Department regarding a "No Kings" rally over the weekend.

While most of the comments were celebratory or positive about the demonstrations, Campbell had a more macabre tone.

"Run through it!" he posted about the peaceful protesters. "See how many losers at (F)rogger you can get."

The reactions from others were, unsurprisingly, swift and severe:

"Yes… let’s create further division by driving over what sounds like an otherwise peaceful non disruptive protest," one person posted. "Does that sound wise to you?"

Another added: "Interesting choice to threaten people on a police department post."

"Wow! Some of the so-called Christians in the comments sure are hateful," a neighbor posted. "Suggesting that folks should've run over people.

"Hope the folks who monitor this page are making a note of all the threats of bodily harm."

Daily Voice has reached out to Campbell for comment, but has not heard back at the time of publishing.

