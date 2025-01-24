Driver Indicted In Crash That Killed Vikings Rookie, 2 Former Teammates In Upper Marlboro

The 24-year-old Wise High School graduate was the front seat passenger in a Dodge Charger involved in a crash in July 2024 in Upper Marlboro.

Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, both of Upper Marlboro, also died.

This week, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced that Cori Clingman, who was 23 at the time of the crash, is responsible for the crash and has been charged with crimes that include DUI and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter.

The indictment includes counts of grossly negligent and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter as well as counts of vehicular manslaughter related to driving under the influence of and being impaired by alcohol for each of the victims.

“This was a horrific tragedy that shouldn’t have happened,” Braveboy said at a news conference during which she announced the 13-count indictment against Clingman.

"This just starts our fight to get justice for these three young men, their families, and this entire community.

According to investigators, at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 last year, troopers were called to a crash in the northbound lanes of Route 4 and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road where there was a reported crash involving an Infinity Q50 and, a Chevy Impala, and the Charger.

All three victims starred at Wise High School, and Lytton played for Penn State for one season before spending two at Florida State.

It was determined that the driver of the Infinity - later identified as Clingman - was speeding north on Route 4 when she attempted to change lanes, and struck the other two vehicles.

The Charger went off the right side of the road and struck multiple tree stumps before coming to rest, police say.

Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene. Lytton was rushed to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Clingman and her two passengers were uninjured, as was the driver of the Impala.

Jackson bounced around colleges before settling at Oregon for his final season, where he worked his way up to a fourth-round pick (108th overall) as an all-Pac-12 first-team selection.

Ducks Coach Dan Lanning paid paid tribute to Jackson on social media as news of the fatal crash was released.

