Dozens Rescued After Malfunction At Six Flags America In Largo Leaves Riders Stranded

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said technical rescue crews were called to the 13700 block of Central Avenue in Largo at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, for a report of riders stranded on a ride.

In total, officials say that crews worked with park staff to safely evacuate 32 riders who were stuck on an undisclosed ride, resulting in one minor injury.

“Patients (were) to be evaluated by EMS,” officials said. "One patient was transported with serious but not life-threatening injuries."

The evacuation was completed with the help of PGFD’s Technical Rescue units and park personnel.

It is unclear what caused the malfunction.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bowie and receive free news updates.