Death Probe Underway After Body Found In Vehicle Near Bowie Shopping Center: Police

A death investigation has been launched in Prince George's County after a person was found dead inside a vehicle near a Bowie shopping center, police say.

6100 block of Highbridge Road

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Bowie Police Department

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Bowie Police Department
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Officers from the City of Bowie Police Department were called at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 to the Highbridge Commercial Center in the 6100 block of Highbridge Road, where there was a call for an unresponsive person inside the vehicle.

According to police, a family member located the car and its occupant - who has not been identified - and upon arrival, officers confirmed that the person had died.

No foul play is suspected, investigators said.

The incident is now being investigated by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Following the grisly discovery, the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

