The Prince George’s County Police Department said homicide detectives arrested Hugo Hernandez-Mendez in connection with the death of the Lanham native, whose family reported her missing on Aug. 23.

Eight days later, on Aug. 31, Maryland State Police launched a death investigation after finding a woman’s body in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County.

The body was later identified as Thompson, officials said.

Detectives reviewing surveillance video spotted Thompson approaching a black SUV in the early morning hours of Aug. 23, police said. She was seen talking to the driver, then getting inside.

That SUV drove to a home in the 12000 block of Kembridge Drive in Bowie.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home on Sept. 4 and found evidence suggesting Thompson had been murdered inside a bedroom there.

Hernandez-Mendez, 35, who lives in the home and had access to the SUV, was taken into custody, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death, but police said the case is expected to be ruled a homicide.

Detectives are still investigating whether Thompson and Hernandez-Mendez knew each other before Aug. 23, officials said on Friday, Sept. 5.

Hernandez-Mendez is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

“Anytime a member of our community goes missing, we take it seriously,” Interim Police Chief George Nader previously said. “We know behind every missing person report is a worried family desperate for answers. Our dedicated detectives of the Missing Persons Unit are committed to locating those who are missing and getting those questions answered.”

