A 60-year-old Maryland man is facing charges after troopers say he impersonated a police officer during a traffic stop in Prince George’s County — complete with a fake badge, BB gun, and tactical vest, according to state police.

Antonieo Cole, of Baltimore, was pulled over around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, April 20, on Route 50 near Church Road in Bowie, where Maryland State Police spotted expired tags on his vehicle, officials said Tuesday.

That’s when troopers noticed something off.

Inside Cole’s car, police said they found a bulletproof vest marked “POLICE,” a duty belt loaded with magazines, handcuffs, pepper spray, a baton, and a BB gun that resembled a real firearm.

He also had a fake police badge and identification, investigators said.

Cole reportedly claimed to be a security guard but was arrested at the scene when troopers confirmed he was not a law enforcement officer and was also prohibited from possessing ammunition.

Cole was charged with impersonating a police officer and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was booked and later released on $2,000 bail.

