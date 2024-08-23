755 Forever: USPS Unveils Stamp Celebrating Hank Aaron At Bowie Baysox Stadium In Maryland

Henry "Hank" Aaron - MLB's true home run king - is the feature of a new forever stamp that was unveiled by officials at Bowie Baysox Stadium in Prince George's County and will circulate throughout the country, featuring artwork of the power hitter in the box with his unorthodox cross-handed grip on the bat.

"The stamp art features a digital painting of Aaron as a member of the Atlanta Braves, showing his famous right-handed batting stance from the waist up," according to USPS.

"The selvage showcases a digital painting of Aaron watching the ball he had just hit for his record-breaking 715th home run on April 8, 1974."

The unveiling came as the Negro League Hall of Fame celebrates its East-West all-Star game on its 91st anniversary. It also represents 50 years since The Hammer hit his 715th home run in 1974 against Al Downing to break Babe Ruth's previous record.

The longtime member of the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves would be ultimately be passed by San Fransisco Giant Barry Bonds, whose record has been tarnished by claims, proof, and investigations into his steroid use.

He is unlikely to get a forever stamp of his own.

During his career, Aaron mashed 755 home runs, all while being targeted by racist rhetoric during his run to top Ruth's 714 blasts. He is also the most prolific run producer (2,297 RBI, 1,477 extra base hits, 6,856 total bases) in MLB history.

Despite his lofty home run total, the Hall of Famer never topped 45 in a single season.

He made 25 all-Star games, and had his number 44 retired from the Braves and Milwaukee Brewers before his death in 2021.

The Hank Aaron stamps will be on sale at the Bowie Post Office through mid-September. It will be issued in panes of 20. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one‑ounce price.

