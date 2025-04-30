Margo Cook, 39, who recently started a new job at Boonsboro Elementary in Maryland, was hit by a car crossing the road in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 25, according to police.

She was walking with her dog, Mae, following a softball game when she was struck, her family said.

Cook suffered severe head and leg injuries and was rushed to Meritus Medical Center before being transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for emergency surgery.

“She underwent emergency skull surgery to stop brain bleeding,” organizers wrote on a GoFundMe campaign launched to support the Cook family. “The following morning, she was transferred… for additional intensive care and surgery for a severe lower leg crush injury.”

As of Sunday, April 27, Cook had been successfully extubated and was beginning to recognize her surroundings, they noted.

She has also been diagnosed with multiple facial fractures, and her recovery journey is expected to be long.

Cook had just started a new job as support staff at the school and is the mother of two children, Eli and Kylie. Her husband, Jordan, works for the US Postal Service.

"Margo is a co-worker who I have had the joy of working with for many years," Jamie Tran said. "She is as kind as (she looks in) that photo of her below.

"She is a loving mother to two beautiful children who need her. This is shocking news and she needs all the prayers she can get."

The community has come out in force to support the Cook family, with more than $36,000 raised through the GoFundMe, and another fundraiser planned for Sunday afternoon at the Pathfinder Farm Distillery in Boonsboro.

Funds raised will be used to help offset the costs of hospital stays, surgeries, specialist care, as well as ongoing therapy and rehabilitation.

The family said it will also help cover prescription medications, basic household and childcare expenses while the family recovers from the crash.

“Both (Margo and Jordan) are active, selfless members of our community who have always been there for others — and now they find themselves facing unimaginable emotional and financial challenges,” the family wrote.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone looking to donate to the family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Boonsboro and receive free news updates.