Margo Cook, 39, who recently started a new job at Boonsboro Elementary in Maryland, was hit by a car while crossing the road in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 25, according to police.

She was walking with her dog, Mae, following a softball game when she was struck, her family said.

Cook suffered severe head and leg injuries and was rushed to Meritus Medical Center before being transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for emergency surgery.

“She underwent emergency skull surgery to stop brain bleeding,” organizers wrote on a GoFundMe campaign launched to support the Cook family. “The following morning, she was transferred… for additional intensive care and surgery for a severe lower leg crush injury.”

As of Sunday, April 27, Cook had been successfully extubated and was beginning to recognize her surroundings, they noted.

She has also been diagnosed with multiple facial fractures, and her recovery journey is expected to be long.

Then, things took an unexpected turn.

Cook died on Friday, May 2 after experiencing unexpected neurological challenges and complications, her loved ones said.

Cook had just started a new job as support staff at the elementary school and is the mother of two children, Eli and Kylie. Her husband, Jordan, works for the US Postal Service.

"Margo is a co-worker who I have had the joy of working with for many years," Jamie Tran said. "She is as kind as (she looks in) that photo of her below.

"She is a loving mother to two beautiful children who need her. This is shocking news and she needs all the prayers she can get."

The family went forward with a "Margaritas for Margo" event that was initially scheduled to be a fundraiser, but instead turned into a celebration of life.

"What was once intended as a show of support will now be an opportunity for remembrance—get well cards can be transformed into messages of sympathy and love," they said.

"On behalf of the Cook family, we want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of prayers, donations, love, and support," the organizers wrote.

"While the road ahead will be difficult, we are comforted by the strength of this community and the unwavering love surrounding Jordan and his family."

Anyone looking to donate to the family can do so here.

