Woman Succumbs To Injuries After Bladensburg Home Goes Up In Flames (Developing)

One person was pronounced dead after being pulled from a burning home in Prince George's County, authorities confirmed.

Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS via Facebook
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, first responders from the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department. responded to the 5200 block of Varnum Street in Bladensburg, where there was a reported fire inside a two-story home.

Upon arrival, crews were met by flames showing, and one woman was found inside suffering from critical injuries.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, authorities announced that the woman died from her injuries.

Investigators are now on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fatal fire.

More information is expected to be released. 

Check Daily Voice for updates.

